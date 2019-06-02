Aron Dean Sealey

May 30, 2019

Otisville, NY

On Thursday, May 30, 2019, Aron Dean Seeley, brother, son and firefighter, passed away after an intense two year battle with cancer at the age of 22. He will be sorely missed by his mother, Jana, his father, David, sisters, Amanda and Amber, his brothers, Adam and Andrew, and also his nieces and nephews. He will forever be remembered by his extended family of the Otisville Fire Company, where he was Captain of the department until his passing. He will forever be remembered by his community and his friends. Many felt he was more than just a member of the community, more than a friend, he was family to all.

Aron, also known as "A-Aron", was a man who was always there when you needed him. If he received a call at 3 a.m. to come rescue you, he wouldn't hesitate to come and help. Fire calls in the middle of a winter's night, during a blizzard, wouldn't stop Aron from jumping in his truck and aiding his community.

He enjoyed time spent outdoors while riding his quad, kayaking, camping and off roading his Jeep. Spending time with friends and family around a fire was one of Aron's favorite activities, no matter what the weather was. We will miss you Aron, until we meet again, this is see you later.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 6th at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Ave., Middletown NY. A Funeral Service of Remembrance will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 7th at Otisville Presbyterian Church, with the Reverend Jeff Farley officiating. The church is located at 25 Main St., Otisville, NY.

Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com Published in Times Herald-Record from June 2 to June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary