Artena G. Wall
August 11, 1921 - January 6, 2020
Marlboro, NY
Artena G. Wall of Marlboro, NY passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at her home. She was 98.
Artena was born in Allentown, PA on August 11, 1921. She was the daughter of the late Cyrus E. Grate and the late Hattie A. Painter.
Artena was an EKG Technician at Paul Kimball Hospital in Lakewood, NJ. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church of Newburgh where she occasionally delivered sermons.
Survivors include her sons, Donald Moyer, and his wife Darlene of Marlboro, William Moyer of San Antonio; her daughters; Joanne Santee, and her husband Glenn of Allentown, PA, Grace Sharre of Coopersburg, PA; 25 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and several great great-grandchildren.
Artena was predeceased by her sons; Clarence W. Moyer and John Moyer and her daughter Dorothy Ritter.
Cremation was private.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to a .
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc. (845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020