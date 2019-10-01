|
|
Arthenel Mitchell
July 29, 1939 - September 19, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Mr. Arthenel Mitchell received his heavenly crown on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 9:50 pm at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY.
He was born July 29, 1939, in the Parish of Saint Ann's, Jamaica, West Indies. Arthenel was the second of nine children, born to the late Stephen and Kathleen Mitchell. Mr. Mitchell was one of the founding members of Greater Grace Church of God, where he was a dedicated member who stood resolute in his faith and was loved by all.
Mr. Mitchell was an admirable man well known for his infectious smile, exuberant spirit, gracious heart, skilled carpentry masterpieces, expert cultivator, and mastery in the game of domino.
He is survived by his wife, Claudia Mitchell of 60 years; ten children: Rev. Angela (Mitchell) Swaby, Mauvelyn (Mitchell) Mills, Kirk Mitchell, Dave Mitchell, David Mitchell, Ann Marie Mitchell, Leon Mitchell, Oughton Mitchell, Andrew Mitchell, Janet Mitchell; 31 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two sisters; five brothers; nieces, nephews and a heavenly host of relatives.
Homegoing celebration will be Saturday, October 5, 2019, at First Baptist Church located at 481 South Street, Newburgh, NY. The Rev. Lincoln O. Swaby, officiating. Viewing will be from 8 to 8:50 a.m., service 9 to 11:30 a.m. Burial will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery & Mausoleum, 5468 Route 9W North, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh, NY 12550.
Floral arrangements can be sent to Brooks Funeral Home in C/O The Mitchell Family, or in lieu of flowers, cards and donation can be sent to: Greater Grace Church of God, 299 North Plank Road, Newburgh, NY 12550, [email protected], or Amyloidosis Foundation, www.amyloidosis.org.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019