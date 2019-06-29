|
Arthur C. Malagoli, Jr.,
May 7, 1973 - June 28, 2019
Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY
Arthur C. Malagoli, Jr., of Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY entered into eternal rest on June 28, 2019 at his home. He was 46 years old.
The son of Carol A. (Unnic) Malagoli of New Windsor and Arthur C. Malagoli, Sr. of Scranton, PA, Arthur was born on May 7, 1973 in Suffern, NY.
Arthur was an Iron Worker with Local #417 in Wallkill, NY. He had also worked as a Waiter at the West Point Officers Club at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, NY and at the Tuxedo Club in Tuxedo Park, NY.
A family statement reads: "A beautiful man with a heart of gold. Art loved making people smile and seeing them happy. He was a gentle man who was very creative and enjoyed making things with his hands. He also enjoyed learning magic tricks and trying them out on friends and family, he enjoyed challenging his daughter to a game of darts, hiking through the woods or playing a game of catch with her. Spending time with family telling stories and playing games with kids always delighted him. He was always available to help anyone when they needed it."
In addition to his parents, Arthur is survived by his loving daughter: Amber M. Malagoli of New Windsor, NY; Carol's husband: Michael L. Plaviak; Arthur Sr.'s wife: Donna; and Arthur's long-time companion: DiannaVelasquez.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 1st at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson St. Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2nd at St. Thomas of Canterbury Church, 340 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Interment will follow the Mass at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Middle Hope, NY.
Memorial contributions can be made to The Hudson Highlands Nature Museum, P.O. Box 451, Cornwall, NY 12518 or The .
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 29 to June 30, 2019