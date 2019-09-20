Home

Wallkill Funeral Home
12 Bona Ventura Ave
Wallkill, NY 12589
(845) 778-3200
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Amazing Grace Fellowship Church
20 Warn Ave.
Pine Bush, NY
View Map
Arthur Douglas Teed


1927 - 2019
Arthur Douglas Teed Obituary
Arthur Douglas Teed
November 2, 1927 - September 17, 2019
Denton, NC Formerly of Circleville, NY
Arthur Douglas Teed, 91, a resident of Denton, NC, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in Alpine Health and Rehab in Asheboro, NC.
Mr. Teed was born November 2, 1927 to the late Warner and Loretta Mead Teed in Hopewell Junction, NY.
He served as a Merchant Marine during World War II, he was proud to serve and assist his fellow countrymen. Arthur worked for the New York, New Haven, and Hartford Railroad in Maybrook, NY for 30 years. He and his brother-in-law farmed together for some years, and finally Arthur retired from Consolidated Freightways after 15 years of service.
He was a member of the Teamsters as well as the Wallkill Masonic Lodge # 627, in Wallkill, NY. Arthur was just recently commemorated for 70 years of service with the Masonic Lodge. He loved working with his hands, enjoyed woodworking, and Country music. Arthur was a member of Amazing Grace Fellowship Church in Pine Bush, NY.
In addition to his parents, Arthur was preceded in death by his wife, Edith M. Teed; two brothers, Warner and Reginald Teed; son, Arthur Douglas Teed Jr; grandson, James A. Cooper, Jr. and great-grandson, Logan Reed Weller.
He is survived by two daughters, Linda Weller and husband, Jeff of Denton, NC; Loretta Cooper and husband, James of Circleville, NY; grandchildren: Neil Weller, Jamie Ringley, and Laurel Hicks; seven great-grandchildren and one great great-grandson.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 28th with repast at Amazing Grace Fellowship Church, 20 Warn Ave., Pine Bush, NY 12566.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Amazing Grace Fellowship Church.
Local arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors.
For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019
