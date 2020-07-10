1/1
Arthur F. McQuillan
1926 - 2020
Arthur F. McQuillan
October 12, 1926 - July 3, 2020
Middletown, NY
Arthur Francis McQuillan died peacefully at Kaplan Family Hospice Residence on Friday, July 3, 2020, after a brief decline in his health.
Christened as Arthur Hugh and changing his name at confirmation, he was born on October 12, 1926 to Arthur G. and Mary McQuillan in their house in Brooklyn. He was the youngest of three children, and the last to survive at 93 years of age.
Arthur F. McQuillan was a talented, intelligent man who believed in carving one's way through life. He began his work life both as an assistant milliner and ice house worker at the age of 14, after his father was murdered. He graduated St. Michael's Diocesan High School while courting his sweetheart, Geraldine C. Peneski, and joined the United States Army Air Corps towards the end of World War II. Overseas he worked on airplanes and kept track of instruments and machinery used in aviation. He met up with his bride to be every chance he could while stateside. They were married at Holy Sacrament Church on June 15, 1947 in Trenton, NJ. Geraldine worked in bookkeeping as he attended Rider University on the GI bill. He graduated with honors receiving a Bachelor's in Accounting and became a Certified Accountant shortly thereafter. Prior to living in the Middletown area, Geraldine and Arthur resided in several places, most notably Pleasantville, NY and Towaco, NJ.
Arthur always prided himself in writing his own resumes and that he climbed through the "corporate ladder" in a time before there was such a term as "career path". He worked for the Ford Motor Company, Continental Baking and other nationally known corporations. He saw computers as the future of accounting earlier than most and studied all that he could about the phenomena to apply to accounting. This furthered his career and he helped in the inauguration of the UPC system still used today, Eventually, Arthur retired as an Executive Vice President of United New Jersey Bank, which would later be folded into Bank of America. He spent his retirement helping his family by being a devoted husband, dutiful son-in-law, proud father and an amazing grandfather. His grandsons remained 'his buddies' until the end.
He felt blessed to have had a daughter, Kathie, who went on to teach foreign languages at High Point regional in NJ and Minisink Valley in NY.
Arthur is predeceased by his wife, Gerry; they were married 64 wonderful years. In their 50th year of marriage, they went on 50 dates to mark the occasion by revisiting their old haunts and checking out new sites. He lived 8½ years without her and was excited to see her again in his final days.
Arthur is survived by his daughter, Kathleen Denman and her husband, Kenneth of Slate Hill, NY; as well as two grandsons, Travis Denman of Slate Hill and Stephen Denman of Sussex, NJ. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Edward Peneski of Pace, FL; several nieces and nephews; a few very important longtime friends; and the people he found important, because they were important to the people he loved. He was cherished and will be greatly missed.
Funeral services were private and handled by Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. in Middletown and Mr. McQuillan was interred in the family plot in Clove Cemetery in Sussex, NJ on July 9, 2020. A memorial service may be held in the future.
A lifelong contributor to his church and good causes, in lieu of flowers, it is asked that donations in Arthur's honor be sent to either the National Shrine of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, P.O. Box 2163, Middletown, NY 10940 or the Hudson Valley Honor Flight, P.O. Box 375, Walden, NY 12586. To send a condolence, please visit www.applebee-mcphillips.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc
130 Highland Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-6309
