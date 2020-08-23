Arthur J. Orpikowski

September 21, 1930 - August 21, 2020

Maybrook, NY

Arthur J. Orpikowski of Maybrook, NY passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020, a month shy of his 90th birthday. Artie was born to John and Anna Marie (Flaczynski) Orpikowski on September 21, 1930 in New York City. He was the youngest of four children and only son. As he grew up he gained his love for birds and carpentry. He raised and raced pigeons. Artie served as a Combat Medic in the Korean War. After Honorable Discharge from the U.S. Army he relocated to Blooming Grove, NY. Artie became a Constable and a City of Newburgh Police Officer. Then started his own trucking company, Always Transit Inc., and also drove for most of the past and present Trucking Companies. He later retired as a Proud Teamster, but still drove school buses. Artie was the 1st member of the Washingtonville VFW and later transferred to the Maybrook VFW Post 2064. Recent years he would be found fundraising and selling 50/50s for the VFW and Honor Flight. Artie was known for calling out, "How you doing Kid or Young Lady or Man." But he always knew your name.

Arthur is survived by two children, Thomas A. Orpikowski and Joanne M. Orpikowski; grandchildren: Thomas, Jillian, Christopher, and great-granddaughter, Sarah. Arthur was predeceased by his first wife, Lois Marie Orpikowski and second wife, Audrey Orpikowski.

Artie, wanted to let everyone know that he enjoyed his conversations, and thanks everyone for the things everyone did for him. It was greatly appreciated. He will continue to bust your bubbles from above. Better buy those 50/50s.

Artie wishes to be laid to rest at Orange County Veteran's Cemetery. With a memorial / birthday ceremony soon after.



