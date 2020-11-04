Arthur Koeppel
August 2, 1928 - November 1, 2020
Middletown, NY
Arthur Herbert Koeppel, died peacefully on Sunday, November 1. He was 92.
A life long area resident, Arthur was retired from Orange and Rockland Gas and Electric Company. He served his country during the Korean War as a member of the United States Army. He was an avid bowler and a member of both the Newburgh and the Middletown Bowling Halls of Fame having accomplished a lifetime 209 average. He was a member of the Brotherhood of Elks in Middletown Post #1097. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #151 and Greenville VFW Post #3175. Arthur enjoyed his trips to Las Vegas and loved to make a bet or two.
He is predeceased by his brother Billy, his wife Sally Richner Koeppel; their youngest son Greg (Biff) and his sister Linda Jackson. Survivors include his three remaining children, Gary Koeppel of Middletown, Marty Hankins and her husband Jim of Hudson, New Hampshire, and Sandy Sandhage and her husband Duane of New Windsor; five grandchildren, Darren, Amanda, Jennifer, Carrie, Matthew; ten great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Martinez-Morse Funeral Home, 33 Railroad Ave., Middletown, NY.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
in Arthur's name.
Messages of condolences may be left at www.DeWittFH.com