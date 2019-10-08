|
Arthur Lewis
November 10, 1954 - October 2, 2019
Monticello, NY
In a little district in St. Mary called Canaral Hall, on November 10, 1954, a little boy was born to parents Aribella Gray and William Lewis. He was named Arthur. He was the fourth of six children, two now deceased. It was in the town of Tucker, where he met his first love Dona, who gave him his first child. After a while they got married and migrated to the United States where he resided until his passing.
Arthur Lewis of Monticello, a longtime diesel mechanic, passed away on Monday, October 2, 2019 in Liberty.
He will be sadly missed by sons, Floyd, Ricardo and Michael; daughters, Kadian and Nicolette; brother, Everald; sisters, Laurel and Rosemay; his long time girlfriend, Sharon Lewis and daughters, Simone Nash Donna Lewis and Shelly Ann Lewis; and many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Arthur, you were loved and will be missed. May your soul rest in forever peace.
Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday, October 13 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home, 401 Broadway in Monticello. His funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 14 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Rock Ridge Cemetery in Monticello.
