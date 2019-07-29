|
|
Arthur Lorber
December 13, 1950 - July 28, 2019
Pine Bush, NY
Arthur Lorber, a retired Custodian for the Middletown Central School District for 20 years, and long time resident of the area, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday July 28, 2019. He was 68. The son of the late Melvin Lorber and Judy Pisano Lorber, he was born on December 13, 1950 in Brooklyn, NY. A Veteran of the Vietnam War, Art served his country in the US Army from 1969-1971.
Survivors include his sons, Daniel Lorber and his spouse Thomas Galpine of Staten Island, and Melvin Lorber and his fiancé Krista Keller of Pine Bush, grandson, Bradley Mack of Pine Bush, and sister, Rochelle Lorber of Babylon. Art is further survived by his nieces, nephews, and cousins, and is predeceased by his sister, Barbara Curasi and Estelle Krinsky.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday July 31, 2019 from 5-8pm at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc. 1525 Burlingham Rd Pine Bush NY. A Funeral service will be offered on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10am at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the Orange County Veterans Cemetery in Goshen.
Memorial Donations can be made in Arts name to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court Newburgh, NY 12550 or to the s Project at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org To leave an online condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com Arrangements entrusted to the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 29 to July 30, 2019