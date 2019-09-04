Times Herald-Record Obituaries
Gray-Parker Funeral Home
100 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-5191
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Gray-Parker Funeral Home
100 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Gray-Parker Funeral Home
100 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
1982 - 2019
Arthur Murphy Webber Obituary
Arthur Murphy Webber
November 20, 1982 - August 28, 2019
Port Jervis, NY - Formerly of Sparrowbush, NY
Arthur Murphy Webber of Port Jervis, NY, a lifetime resident of the area, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019. He was 36. He was born November 20, 1982 in Port Jervis, NY, the son of John Lewis and Linda Murphy Webber.
Art worked at Flanagan's Creative Displays in Port Jervis, NY. He enjoyed working for Dan and Gary Palmer at the Palmer & Son Farm and also at the Back to the Future Farm with Rose, Lee and Josh Hubbard.
A family statement read: "Arthur was a devoted father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He was quiet but a loving, caring person to his family and friends. He was funny, down to earth and easily got along with everyone. He enjoyed his job as a welder. His hobbies were football, wrestling, and video games. His favorite team was the Miami dolphins. He will be greatly missed by so many and always in our hearts and on our minds."
Surviving are: his beloved daughter, Alexis Webber; his mother, Linda Murphy and William Almquist; his father, John Webber; sister, Amanda Bertram and her husband, Mark; and nephew, Evan Bohm.
Friends may call at the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 East Main Street, Port Jervis on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Cremation will be at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis. For additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019
