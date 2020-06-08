Arthur R. Jahrling
Arthur R. Jahrling
June 4, 1948 - June 1, 2020
Youngsville, NY
Arthur "Art" Robert Jahrling of Youngsville, NY passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020 at Catskill Regional Medical Center. The son of the late Arthur and Margaret Jahrling, he was born on June 4, 1948 in Monticello, NY. He was a 1966 graduate of Monticello High School. After high school, Arthur enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he served proudly for four years during the Vietnam war. Following his honorable Air Force discharge, he worked for a few years at Buttonwood Horse Farm in Bloomingburg, NY, as well as 25 years as a skilled machinist at Highway Culvert in Loch Sheldrake, NY, and finally as a machinist at VAW in Ellenville, NY for more than eight years.
Arthur leaves behind his beloved wife of 48 years, Betty Jahrling (Coney) at home, and their four children, Patricia (Richard) Reyes, Julia (Christopher) Fox, Daniel (partner, Bria), and Sara (partner, Dustin) Jahrling. Arthur was the eldest of Arthur and Margaret's ten children. He is survived by his nine siblings: Margaret (late husband, Peter) Gallagher, Richard (Sheila), Eileen (Harry) Nuccio, Robert (partner, Betsy), John (Diane), Marian (Edward) Conklin, Michael (Barbara), Edward (Darlene), and Linda (partner, Edward) Jahrling. In addition to numerous nieces and nephews, Art will be sorely missed by his six grandchildren, whom he adored: Hailey and Gavin Fox, Evan and Jared Reyes, and Lily and Pyper Jahrling.
Aside from proudly working hard to provide for his family, Art enjoyed hunting, fishing, drawing and creating, telling witty or sarcastic jokes to anyone who would listen, playing baseball, figuring out how to fix anything that broke, and connecting with the various wildlife that visited him often at his home in Youngsville including chickadees, squirrels, and stray cats.
Services will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 1:15 p.m. at the Sullivan County Veteran's Cemetery, located at 171-181 Sunset Lake Rd., Liberty, NY 12754.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047; 404-935-6444 lbda@lbda.org
Arrangements have been entrusted with the Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home, 5068 State Route 52, Jeffersonville, NY 12748. To send condolences please visit stewartmurphyfh.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
