Arturo Solano

Arturo Solano Obituary
Arturo Solano
October 12, 1952 - April 17, 2020
Middletown, NY
Arturo Solano of Middletown, passed away on April 17, 2020 unexpectedly at home. He was born in Manila, Philippines on October 12, 1952 to the late Amanico and Jovita Solano.
Arturo was predeceased by his beloved wife, Teresita "Grace" Solano on February, 24 2012. He is survived by his two loving sons: Sherwin Solano and his wife, Kristen and Jeffrey Solano and his wife, Crystal and his loving daughter: Abigail Solano. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Grace, Julian and Skylar.
Services will be held privately.
Arrangements are made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
