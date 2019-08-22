Home

Ashley Meg Greene

May 9, 1986 - August 19, 2019
Wurtsboro, NY
Ashley Meg Greene and her son, Abraham Greene of Wurtsboro, NY entered into rest on Monday August 19, 2019, she was 33.
The daughter of Anthony Greene and Anna Nozkowski, she was born on May 9, 1986 in Middletown, NY.
She is survived by her parents, brothers Richard and James Nozkowski; maternal grandfathers, Richard Wimmer and James Poole; niece, Julianna Moghaddam; sister-in-law Tara Moghaddam; aunts Laura Cooper, Evelyn Parmerter, Jamie Williams, Vina Greene, Tammy Wimmer; uncles, Henry Parmerter, Frederick Greene, Wayne Greene, Anthony Wimmer, David Wimmer and Jesse Wimmer; cousins Brittany Zoppie, Brendon Cooper, Sarah Parmerter, Kendra Parmerter, Ginny Greene, Jonathan Scarpati, Kaitlyn Greene and Fallon and Francesca Zoppie.
She is predeceased by maternal grandmother, Ida Poole, paternal grandparents, Frederick J. Greene Jr. and
Virginia Greene.
Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
