Atanas Raykoff
Atanas Raykoff
June 8, 2020
Grahamsville, NY
Atanas Raykoff passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on June 8, 2020, at Catskill Regional Medical Center in Harris, New York.
Born in the village of Jdrebino in southern Bulgaria, he lived in Istanbul, Turkey, as a political refugee for five years before emigrating to the United States in 1955.
He settled in Buffalo, New York, working in construction and for more than 25 years at the Bethlehem Steel Co. In 1966 he married Helle-Mai Halling, and the family later resided in Hamburg and North Collins, New York.
He is survived by his three sons Ivan, Taavo, and Erik Raykoff; four grandchildren, Angelia, Ethan, Meghan, and Brendan; and two sisters, nieces, and nephews in Bulgaria.
Atanas was a loving father and a hard-working provider who enjoyed gardening, cooking, coin-collecting, and long walks outdoors with friends or alone right up to his 90th year.
The family will celebrate his life around Father's Day; in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the International Institute of Buffalo, 864 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14209.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Memorial Funeral Home
396 Main Street
Woodbourne, NY 12788
(845) 434-7363
June 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this time.
The Staff of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home
