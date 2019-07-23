|
Attry Pettway
June 25, 1931 - July 18, 2019
Monticello, NY
Attry Pettway of Monticello, a retired garment worker from New York City, died Thursday, July 18, 2019 in Liberty.
The son of the late Edo Pettway and Annie Pettway, he was born June 25, 1931 in Boykin, Alabama. He was the widower of both Corine Pettway and Mille Pettway.
He is survived by seven children: Wilfred Pettway Sr. (Arlene) of Monticello, Ernest Pettway (Janel) of Mobile, AL, Gloria Carter of Decatur, GA, Brenda Sullivan (Keith) of Loch Sheldrake, Attry Pettway Jr. (Elita) of Reisterstown, MD, Davison Pettway (Norma) of Boykin, AL and Don Pettway of Brunswick, GA; a brother: Samuel Pettway (Bertha) of Theodore, AL; three sisters: Ella Pettway of Wyandanch, Nellie Mae Pettway of Queens, and Marcy C. Pettway of Olar, SC; 27 grandchildren; and many great grandchildren, nephews and nieces, especially Rita Mae of Boykin, AL.
In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by three children: Odell, Jimmy and Linda Pettway; and two brothers: Yarby and Willie Quill Pettway.
Family and friends are invited to gather on Saturday, July 27 from 9:00 to 11:00am at the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home, 401 Broadway in Monticello with a memorial service starting at 10am.
