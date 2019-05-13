|
|
Audrey D'Angelo
February 22, 1944 - May 7, 2019
Maybrook, NY
Audrey D'Angelo a longtime resident of Maybrook, NY passed away in Middletown, NY on May 7, 2019. The daughter of the late Francesco (Frank) and Anna Marino Stallone, she was born on February 22, 1944 in Queens, NY.
Audrey was the director of the Montgomery Senior Center for several years. She also held positions in the Town of Montgomery. Audrey was a parishioner of Assumption Church of Maybrook. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend to many and will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her sons: Michael D'Angelo of Maybrook and Anthony D'Angelo and wife, Cindy Henin of Stewartsville, NJ; two grandchildren, Brayden and Alemnesh; several cousins, nieces and nephews. Audrey was predeceased by her husband, Nick D'Angelo and brother, John Stallone.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 4 to 8pm on Thursday May 16th at Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. 39 Orchard St. Walden, NY 12586.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00am on Friday, May 17th at Holy Name of Mary-Assumption Church 211 Homestead Avenue Maybrook, NY 12543. Inurnment of Ashes will be in Cedar Hill Mausoleum, 5468 Rte. 9W, Newburgh, NY 12550; following the Mass.
In lieu of flowers friends may make contributions in Audrey's honor to: American Parkinson Disease Association 135 Parkinson Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305, (718) 981-8001, www.parkinson.org and/or 30 E 33rd St #3, New York, NY 10016, (212) 889-2210, www.kidneyfund.org
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 13 to May 14, 2019