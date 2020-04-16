|
|
Audrey Granger Dombal
November 5, 1926 - April 15, 2020
New Hampton, NY
Audrey Granger Dombal of New Hampton, a lifetime resident, entered into rest on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Valley View, 2 Glenmere Cove Road, Goshen, NY, after a short illness. She was 93.
The daughter of Arthur and Margaret Harlor Granger, Audrey was born November 5, 1926 in Johnson, NY. She was married for 61 years to Stanley Adam Dombal who predeceased her.
Audrey was a member of St. Stanislaus Church, Pine Island, for over 80 years and a member of the Little Bit of Poland Choir and Pine Island Seniors. Audrey and her late husband, Stanley Dombal, were active members of the Benevolent Protection Order of the Elks #1097, Middletown for over 40 years. Audrey and Stanley with their family were onion growers for over 50 years.
"Nana" was loved by all who knew her and will be deeply missed by all those whose lives she touched.
Audrey is survived by her daughter, Jane Demberg and her husband, Gary of Slate Hill; her son, Jim Dombal and his wife, Marcia of New Hampton; her grandson, Brian Dombal and his wife, Josie with their children, Jason, Christopher, Amelia and Sophia of Pleasantville; her grandson, Brett Dombal of Niantic, CT; her granddaughter, Lara Demberg Voloto and her husband, Steve with their children, Kyra, Aidan, Jack and Sam of Cold Spring; her granddaughter, Andrea and her husband, Bryan with their children, Emma, Katie and Ayva of Oradell, NJ; her son, David Dombal of New York and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Audrey is also survived by her sister, Marjorie Silling of Middletown; her brother, Wesley Granger and his wife, Heidi of Mission Viejo, CA.
She was predeceased by her sister, Florence Sfergola of California; her brothers, Larry Granger of Middletown, Russell Granger of California, Harold Granger of Connecticut.
A Mass and a Celebration of Audrey's life will be held at a future date.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020