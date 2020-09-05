AUDREY HILDEBRAND ROE
October 21, 1931 - September 2, 2020
Westtown, NY
Audrey Hildebrand Roe went home to be with her Savior on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at her home in Westtown, New York. She was 88 years old. Audrey was born October 21, 1931 in Jamaica, New York to George and Margaret Hildebrand. Her childhood was spent in Bellerose, Queens where she attended PS 133 and Jamaica High. She also attended Houghton College and then finished her education at Columbia School of Nursing.
After graduation, Audrey embarked on a nursing career in New York City. But, in a classic tale of city mouse and country mouse, she met Reynolds "Bud" Roe on a blind date, fell in love, and left city life to become a homemaker and dairy farmer's wife in Chester, New York. A few years later, the couple moved to a new farm and a new life in Westtown where they raised five children with much love, patience, and prayer.
Audrey was known to be a woman of great compassion and kindness, teaching the same to others through her example of faith and fervent prayer. She was a Deacon and Elder at the Westtown Presbyterian Church, a Sunday School teacher for many years, lead Youth Group, and Women's Bible Studies. She was also proud to be a participant in the Nurses' Health Study – one of the largest studies into risk factors for chronic diseases ever conducted.
Audrey was predeceased by her beloved Bud in 2015, by her parents, and sister, Carol Gerow. She is survived by her children: Thomas Roe and wife, Sally, Katherine and husband, Mark Swyka, Barbara and husband, Robert Miller, Amy and husband, Desmond Baker, and Mary Beth and husband, José de Ondarza. She leaves her beloved grandchildren: Timothy, Geoffrey, Deborah, Thomas, Kadie, Tyler, Hogan, Rebekah, Alison, Joey, and Benjamin. Finally, she leaves ten adored great grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to acknowledge the timely and tender care mom received through the Hospice team, especially her faithful nurse Jeanette.
Services will be at the convenience of her family. Burial will be in the Chester Cemetery, Chester, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Westtown, P.O. Box 299, Westtown, NY 10998, or Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY.