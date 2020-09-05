1/1
Audrey Hildebrand Roe
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
AUDREY HILDEBRAND ROE
October 21, 1931 - September 2, 2020
Westtown, NY
Audrey Hildebrand Roe went home to be with her Savior on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at her home in Westtown, New York. She was 88 years old. Audrey was born October 21, 1931 in Jamaica, New York to George and Margaret Hildebrand. Her childhood was spent in Bellerose, Queens where she attended PS 133 and Jamaica High. She also attended Houghton College and then finished her education at Columbia School of Nursing.
After graduation, Audrey embarked on a nursing career in New York City. But, in a classic tale of city mouse and country mouse, she met Reynolds "Bud" Roe on a blind date, fell in love, and left city life to become a homemaker and dairy farmer's wife in Chester, New York. A few years later, the couple moved to a new farm and a new life in Westtown where they raised five children with much love, patience, and prayer.
Audrey was known to be a woman of great compassion and kindness, teaching the same to others through her example of faith and fervent prayer. She was a Deacon and Elder at the Westtown Presbyterian Church, a Sunday School teacher for many years, lead Youth Group, and Women's Bible Studies. She was also proud to be a participant in the Nurses' Health Study – one of the largest studies into risk factors for chronic diseases ever conducted.
Audrey was predeceased by her beloved Bud in 2015, by her parents, and sister, Carol Gerow. She is survived by her children: Thomas Roe and wife, Sally, Katherine and husband, Mark Swyka, Barbara and husband, Robert Miller, Amy and husband, Desmond Baker, and Mary Beth and husband, José de Ondarza. She leaves her beloved grandchildren: Timothy, Geoffrey, Deborah, Thomas, Kadie, Tyler, Hogan, Rebekah, Alison, Joey, and Benjamin. Finally, she leaves ten adored great grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to acknowledge the timely and tender care mom received through the Hospice team, especially her faithful nurse Jeanette.
Services will be at the convenience of her family. Burial will be in the Chester Cemetery, Chester, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Westtown, P.O. Box 299, Westtown, NY 10998, or Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Inc. Funeral Home
26 Grove Street
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-2142
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Inc. Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved