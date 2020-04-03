|
|
Audrey M. Buzzell
May 25, 1946 - April 2, 2020
Middletown, NY
Audrey Marie Buzzell, long time resident of Middletown, New York entered into rest on April 2, 2020. She was 73 years old.
Audrey was born in Tarrytown, New York and was the was the daughter of the late Remi Gendron and Laudia Gendron. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald Buzzell and brother, Rodney Gendron. Audrey retired from a long career with the Ramapo Catskill Library System in Middletown.
She is survived by her daughters, Valerie Buzzell and her husband, Scott Gibson, and Denise Decker and her husband, Christopher Decker; her brother, Robert (Frenchy) Gendron; three grandchildren: Tanya Buzzell, Christen Decker and Ryan Decker and one great-grandchild, Ryan Decker Jr.
The family would like to thank her Hospice of Orange County West Team along with Dr. Maryanne Parks and her staff for their care.
Memorial contributions in Audrey's name may be made to Pets Alive.org of Middletown, NY to help animals in need.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Appleebee- McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020