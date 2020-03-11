|
Audrey M. Kirkpatrick
June 14, 1930 - March 9, 2020
Goshen, NY
Audrey M. Kirkpatrick, formerly of Washingtonville, NY passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Valley View Center for Nursing Care and Rehab in Goshen, NY. She was 89 years old. Daughter of the late George and Dorothy Miller Cutler, she was born on June 14, 1930 in Cornwall, NY.
Audrey was a devoted housewife who dedicated her time to her loving family. She loved spending hours working on all kinds of crafts, and spending time with her grandchildren and friends. She loved animals, especially horses, which she rode in her youth. All who knew and loved her will miss her dearly.
Audrey was predeceased by her husband, Leroy G. Kirkpatrick, Sr. and her two sisters, Barbara Litchler and Jeanne Martin. She is survived by her two sons, Leroy G. Kirkpatrick Jr. of New Windsor, NY, Stephen Kirkpartick and his wife, Cheryl of Rembert, SC; two daughters, Linda Kirkpatrick of Wedgefield, SC, and Dorothy Lawrence and her husband John of New Windsor, NY; five grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 13 at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY. A Graveside Service will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 14 at Washingtonville Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Washingtonville, NY 10992.
Memorial Contributions may be made to The , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or online www.alz.org/donate
