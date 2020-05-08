Audrey May Green-Holshek
May 2, 2020
Highland Mills, NY
Audrey May Green Holshek, 81 of Highland Mills, NY, set free her spirit on May 2nd 2020 to join her predeceased family in England – her father and mother, John and Emily Green, and her aunts: Eva, Cora, and Linda and uncles: Benny, Bobby, and Geoffrey.
Born in London in 1938, Audrey endured wartime bombings and postwar hardship in Britain with her sisters Ann and Veronica. In 1957, she met U.S. Air Force Airman 2nd Class John Holshek, Jr., married, and came to Highland Mills, NY. For over 25 years, Audrey worked at nearby Falkirk Hospital, a privately owned psychiatric treatment center, serving as a nurse's aide in medications, patient care, and hospital administration with lifelong friends Sal and Mary Spezio, Maria Gern, Marie Luongo, Mary Wilson, Susan Read, Dorothy Vassar and Patricia Scibelli. After Falkirk closed in 1988, she was office manager at Chris Scibelli Keller-Williams Realty until retiring nearly 15 years later. Chris was a second son to her.
Consistent with her gentle manner of kindness, Audrey quietly assisted others during her life in Woodbury. After twice surviving breast cancer, she grew afflicted with Alzheimer's and resided at Valley View Center for Nursing Care & Rehabilitation until a protracted and inspirational battle with COVID-19 that took her bodily but not spiritually. The family extends profound gratitude to the staff of Valley View for their compassionate care of Audrey and others there under difficult conditions.
In addition to sisters, Ann Manley (whose husband, Randy, pre-deceased) and Veronica Cassidy and husband, Neil; her ex-husband, John, and three children survive her – Sheree VanDeBogart of Chester, NY, a Registered Nurse at Valley View, and husband, Erle, Christopher Holshek, Colonel, U.S. Army (Ret.) of Highland Mills and wife, Rosa Zorzo, and, Susan Holshek-Smith, Public School Secretary in Clark, NJ, and husband, William; four grandchildren: Amanda (and fiancé Fred Velez) and Marjorie VanDeBogart and Dominique and Gabriella Smith; as well as two great-grandchildren, Jillian and Thomas Mann; along with many nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces-and-nephews – also survive her.
Those who knew Audrey are invited to share recollections at a life celebration to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers and cards, please think of her in an act of kindness, or contribute in memoriam to St. Jude Hospital for her great love of children or to the Alzheimer's Association.
Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, the Funeral Services will be private at this time, her children and grandchildren will Plan a Funeral Service, Memorial Mass, and inurnment once the restrictions are relaxed.
Funeral arrangements and Cremation Care have been entrusted to Thomas F. Flynn and Brendan T. Flynn and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.
May 2, 2020
Highland Mills, NY
Audrey May Green Holshek, 81 of Highland Mills, NY, set free her spirit on May 2nd 2020 to join her predeceased family in England – her father and mother, John and Emily Green, and her aunts: Eva, Cora, and Linda and uncles: Benny, Bobby, and Geoffrey.
Born in London in 1938, Audrey endured wartime bombings and postwar hardship in Britain with her sisters Ann and Veronica. In 1957, she met U.S. Air Force Airman 2nd Class John Holshek, Jr., married, and came to Highland Mills, NY. For over 25 years, Audrey worked at nearby Falkirk Hospital, a privately owned psychiatric treatment center, serving as a nurse's aide in medications, patient care, and hospital administration with lifelong friends Sal and Mary Spezio, Maria Gern, Marie Luongo, Mary Wilson, Susan Read, Dorothy Vassar and Patricia Scibelli. After Falkirk closed in 1988, she was office manager at Chris Scibelli Keller-Williams Realty until retiring nearly 15 years later. Chris was a second son to her.
Consistent with her gentle manner of kindness, Audrey quietly assisted others during her life in Woodbury. After twice surviving breast cancer, she grew afflicted with Alzheimer's and resided at Valley View Center for Nursing Care & Rehabilitation until a protracted and inspirational battle with COVID-19 that took her bodily but not spiritually. The family extends profound gratitude to the staff of Valley View for their compassionate care of Audrey and others there under difficult conditions.
In addition to sisters, Ann Manley (whose husband, Randy, pre-deceased) and Veronica Cassidy and husband, Neil; her ex-husband, John, and three children survive her – Sheree VanDeBogart of Chester, NY, a Registered Nurse at Valley View, and husband, Erle, Christopher Holshek, Colonel, U.S. Army (Ret.) of Highland Mills and wife, Rosa Zorzo, and, Susan Holshek-Smith, Public School Secretary in Clark, NJ, and husband, William; four grandchildren: Amanda (and fiancé Fred Velez) and Marjorie VanDeBogart and Dominique and Gabriella Smith; as well as two great-grandchildren, Jillian and Thomas Mann; along with many nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces-and-nephews – also survive her.
Those who knew Audrey are invited to share recollections at a life celebration to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers and cards, please think of her in an act of kindness, or contribute in memoriam to St. Jude Hospital for her great love of children or to the Alzheimer's Association.
Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, the Funeral Services will be private at this time, her children and grandchildren will Plan a Funeral Service, Memorial Mass, and inurnment once the restrictions are relaxed.
Funeral arrangements and Cremation Care have been entrusted to Thomas F. Flynn and Brendan T. Flynn and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 8 to May 10, 2020.