|
|
Audrey R. Degan Gargiulo
April 22, 1919 - March 22, 2020
Goshen, NY
Audrey R. Degan Gargiulo, 100, of Goshen, entered into rest on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Glen Arden in Goshen, NY.
Audrey was born April 22, 1919 in Sea Gate, Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of Edward Joseph and Anna (Green) Degan. She was the widow of Joseph A. Gargiulo. Audrey was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, St. John's Altar Rosary Society, was former Treasurer of Arden Hill Auxiliary, on the Board of Directors at Hill Hold Brick House, a volunteer at Valley View Nursing and Rehab and Meals on Wheels.
She is survived by her children, John F Gargiulo and wife, Ann of Tryon, NC, Audrey E. Dee and husband Col. (R.) Charles of Naples FL, Kathleen A. Bliven, and husband Lynn of Concord, NC, Edward J. Gargiulo and wife, Maureen of Kiawah Island, SC, Ann R. Snow and husband, John of Ocean Isle Beach, NC, Joseph A. Gargiulo and wife Jerry Ann of Fairfax, VA, and Mark C. Gargiulo of Goshen, NY; 19 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; 1 great, great grandchild and 32 nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph A., son, Stephen P. Gargiulo, five brothers, Edward J. Degan, Eugene B. Degan, Gerard R. Degan, John R. Degan and George E. Degan and one sister, Elaine D. Cullen.
A memorial Mass will be scheduled for a later date. Burial will be in St. Columba Cemetery, Chester, NY.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence visit donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020