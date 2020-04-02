|
Audrey R. Salvatore
September 17, 1930 - March 27, 2020
Highland Mills, NY
Audrey R. Salvatore passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. She was 89 years old. Daughter of the late Marion and George Morgan, Audrey was born September 17, 1930 in Bronx, NY.
Audrey was a Librarian Assistant for North Main Street School in Monroe, NY. She was a member of St. Patrick's R.C. Church in Highland Mills where she was a CCD instructor, a Girl Scout leader for the Woodbury Girls Scouts of Highland Mills and Central Valley, NY, Chiskaulk Quilters Club of Woodbury, and the Rockland Astronomy Club along with her husband Lenny.
Survivors include her loving husband, Leonard "Lenny" J. Salvatore at home; her daughters, RoseAnn Edelman and her husband, Charlie of Blooming Grove, NY, and Audrey Flynn and her husband, Tom of Middletown, NY; six grandchildren: Daniel, Lauren, Lenny, Melissa, Thomas and Nicola; four great-grandchildren: Logan, Noah, Liam and Maxwell; and son-in-law, Brian Klopchin of Monroe, NY. Audrey was predeceased by her daughter, Lenora Klopchin.
Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Boys Town helping children saving families at www.boystown.org
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020