|
|
Audrey Ryan
September 15, 1927 - March 20, 2020
Walden, NY
Audrey Ryan of Walden, NY, a longtime resident of the area passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, in Montgomery, NY. She was 92.
The daughter of the late James and Florence Wagner, she was born September 15, 1927 in Dumont, Iowa.
Audrey was a member of the Walden United Methodist Church.
She was the widow of Robert W. Ryan.
Survivors include her sister, Blanche Schick of Wantage, NJ, brother, James Wagner of Wantage, NJ, sister, Gloria Beemer of Wallkill, NY, daughter, Joan Webb of Medina, TN, son-in-law, Bouwe Leenstra of Walden, NY, five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one great-great grandson.
Audrey was predeceased by her father and mother, five brothers and sisters and her daughter, Jane Leenstra of Walden, NY.
Burial will be in North Hardyston Cemetery in Hamburg, NJ.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020