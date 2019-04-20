|
Augusta Caroline DeGraw
June 30, 1939 - April 18, 2019
Sullivan County, NY
Augusta Caroline DeGraw, also known as "Gussy", passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Catskill Regional Medical Center, Harris, NY with all of her children by her side. She was 79.
The daughter of the late Pearl and Leonard Koferl, she was born on June 30, 1939 in Narrowsburg, NY.
Gus was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Augusta found great joy in watching her family grow through the years, and treasured every moment she had with them. For decades Augusta frequented Bingo, never missing a night. She found pleasure in simple things like good country music, watching wrestling, gardening, canning, a warm cup of tea, and a seat in the sun….Gus was loved by all who knew her, she was an incredible daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her youthful spirit and sense of humor will be greatly missed.
Gus is survived by her children, April DeGraw, June and her husband, Robert, Sr., Willie DeGraw and his wife, Mary, and Toby Nunez and her husband, Raul, also 17 grandchildren and their companions whom she loved deeply; Eddie, Melissa, Bobby-Jo, David, Christine, Willie, Jr., Fred, Joseph, Michelle, Amanda, Scott, Craig, Jr., Michael, Vincent, Mark, Robert, and Jessica; 49 great-grandchildren, four great great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, and cherished son-in-law, Gordon Travis. Augusta is also survived by her beloved great-grandson, Eric DeGraw, who held a very special place in her heart.
The widow of Vincent "Toby" DeGraw, she was also predeceased by her siblings, Elanore, Rose, Anna, Mary Jane, Alice, Raymond, John, James, Norman, Lenny and Harold.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 25 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Old Falls Cemetery, Fallsburg, NY.
Arrangements are under the direction of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information please call 845-434-7363 or 845-647-8444 or visit our website at colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019