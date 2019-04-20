Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Memorial Funeral Home
396 Main Street
Woodbourne, NY 12788
(845) 434-7363
Resources
More Obituaries for Augusta DeGraw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Augusta Caroline DeGraw

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Augusta Caroline DeGraw Obituary
Augusta Caroline DeGraw
June 30, 1939 - April 18, 2019
Sullivan County, NY
Augusta Caroline DeGraw, also known as "Gussy", passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Catskill Regional Medical Center, Harris, NY with all of her children by her side. She was 79.
The daughter of the late Pearl and Leonard Koferl, she was born on June 30, 1939 in Narrowsburg, NY.
Gus was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Augusta found great joy in watching her family grow through the years, and treasured every moment she had with them. For decades Augusta frequented Bingo, never missing a night. She found pleasure in simple things like good country music, watching wrestling, gardening, canning, a warm cup of tea, and a seat in the sun….Gus was loved by all who knew her, she was an incredible daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her youthful spirit and sense of humor will be greatly missed.
Gus is survived by her children, April DeGraw, June and her husband, Robert, Sr., Willie DeGraw and his wife, Mary, and Toby Nunez and her husband, Raul, also 17 grandchildren and their companions whom she loved deeply; Eddie, Melissa, Bobby-Jo, David, Christine, Willie, Jr., Fred, Joseph, Michelle, Amanda, Scott, Craig, Jr., Michael, Vincent, Mark, Robert, and Jessica; 49 great-grandchildren, four great great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, and cherished son-in-law, Gordon Travis. Augusta is also survived by her beloved great-grandson, Eric DeGraw, who held a very special place in her heart.
The widow of Vincent "Toby" DeGraw, she was also predeceased by her siblings, Elanore, Rose, Anna, Mary Jane, Alice, Raymond, John, James, Norman, Lenny and Harold.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 25 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Old Falls Cemetery, Fallsburg, NY.
Arrangements are under the direction of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information please call 845-434-7363 or 845-647-8444 or visit our website at colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now