Augustino "Gus" DeJohn
May 24, 1926 - March 20, 2020
Highland Falls, NY
Augustino "Gus" DeJohn passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. He was 93 years old. Son of the late Bruno and Josephine Anderle DeJohn, he was born on May 24, 1926 in Clarksville, WV.
Augustino proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1943 to 1945 during World War II. After his Honorable Discharge he was employed in the construction industry and was a member of dock builders union 1456. He loved to fish and cook. Above all Gus loved his country and his wife and family.
Survivors include his loving wife of 72 years, Helen Woods DeJohn; his daughters: Joanne Dore and her husband, Thomas of Middletown, NY, and Helene Klimoski of Fort Montgomery, NY; five grandchildren: Theresa Sisson and her husband, David, Thomas Dore, Meghan Dore, Jolene Keegan and Joseph Klimoski and his wife, Allison; and six great-grandchildren: Arianne Dore, Brayden Sisson, Andrew Sisson, Jaxon Dore, Jared Keegan and Caleb Klimoski. He is pre-deceased by his brother, George DeJohn
Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.
Arrangements by William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main St., Highland Falls, NY. www.wfhoganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020