Home

POWERED BY

Services
William F. Hogan Funeral Home
135 Main Street
Highland Falls, NY 10928
(845) 446-2868
Resources
More Obituaries for Augustino DeJohn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Augustino "Gus" DeJohn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Augustino "Gus" DeJohn Obituary
Augustino "Gus" DeJohn
May 24, 1926 - March 20, 2020
Highland Falls, NY
Augustino "Gus" DeJohn passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. He was 93 years old. Son of the late Bruno and Josephine Anderle DeJohn, he was born on May 24, 1926 in Clarksville, WV.
Augustino proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1943 to 1945 during World War II. After his Honorable Discharge he was employed in the construction industry and was a member of dock builders union 1456. He loved to fish and cook. Above all Gus loved his country and his wife and family.
Survivors include his loving wife of 72 years, Helen Woods DeJohn; his daughters: Joanne Dore and her husband, Thomas of Middletown, NY, and Helene Klimoski of Fort Montgomery, NY; five grandchildren: Theresa Sisson and her husband, David, Thomas Dore, Meghan Dore, Jolene Keegan and Joseph Klimoski and his wife, Allison; and six great-grandchildren: Arianne Dore, Brayden Sisson, Andrew Sisson, Jaxon Dore, Jared Keegan and Caleb Klimoski. He is pre-deceased by his brother, George DeJohn
Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.
Arrangements by William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main St., Highland Falls, NY. www.wfhoganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Augustino's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -