Augustus (Gus) W. Stanton, Sr.
February 16, 1952 - April 11, 2020
Middletown, NY
Augustus (Gus) W. Stanton Sr., born February 16, 1952, passed away in his home on Saturday, April 11, 2020 after a hard battle with cancer.
Gus was predeceased by his wife, Carol Stanton and will now enjoy eternal life together.
His children, Colleen, Deborah, Gus Jr, Jason and Marilyn as well as eight grandchildren and one great grandson survive Gus.
There will be a small graveside ceremony to be determined at a later date.
In lieu of all floral arrangements, the family has kindly requested to make a donation to the .
Arrangements under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Inc. To leave a condolence online please visit http://www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020