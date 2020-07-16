Austin Huck

July 5, 2020

Newburgh, NY

Austin Huck, 23 of Newburgh, NY passed away at home on July 5, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.

Austin is survived by his four siblings: Michael Oppenheimer of Marlborough, Diethard "Ricky" Huck of Cornwall, Daniel Oppenheimer of Queens, NY and Erica Huck of Kingston, NY; his mother, Cara Oppenheimer of Newburgh; sister-in-law, Ekaterini of Cornwall, NY; grandmother, Cheryl David Bailey of Newburgh; nieces and nephew: Marilyn, Nashanti, Ariel, Maddy, Alana and Carter; several aunts, uncles and cousins, especially the Smith family of Walden, NY; his very special friends: Ekatenni Vlamis of New Paltz, NY and Kimme Quijano and Nashawn Burden of Newburgh. Austin was predeceased by his father, Diethard Huck Jr.

Memorial contributions can be made to Dumped/Stray animal rescue c/o Robyn Stewart, 76 Houston Ave., Middletown, NY 10940

Burial was private in Calvary Cemetery New Windsor, NY.

Arrangements are under the care of Hudson Valley Funeral Home. 845-562-4411.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store