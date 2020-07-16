1/1
Austin Huck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Austin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Austin Huck
July 5, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Austin Huck, 23 of Newburgh, NY passed away at home on July 5, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.
Austin is survived by his four siblings: Michael Oppenheimer of Marlborough, Diethard "Ricky" Huck of Cornwall, Daniel Oppenheimer of Queens, NY and Erica Huck of Kingston, NY; his mother, Cara Oppenheimer of Newburgh; sister-in-law, Ekaterini of Cornwall, NY; grandmother, Cheryl David Bailey of Newburgh; nieces and nephew: Marilyn, Nashanti, Ariel, Maddy, Alana and Carter; several aunts, uncles and cousins, especially the Smith family of Walden, NY; his very special friends: Ekatenni Vlamis of New Paltz, NY and Kimme Quijano and Nashawn Burden of Newburgh. Austin was predeceased by his father, Diethard Huck Jr.
Memorial contributions can be made to Dumped/Stray animal rescue c/o Robyn Stewart, 76 Houston Ave., Middletown, NY 10940
Burial was private in Calvary Cemetery New Windsor, NY.
Arrangements are under the care of Hudson Valley Funeral Home. 845-562-4411.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hudson Valley Funeral Home Inc
239 Quassaick Ave
New Windsor, NY 12553
(845) 562-4411
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hudson Valley Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved