Austin Peter Hall
May 20, 2000 - October 27, 2020
Walden, NY
Austin Peter Hall of Walden, NY, a lifetime resident of the area, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in Newburgh. He was 20.
The son of Kevin M. Hall and Sherrie Smith, he was born May 20, 2000 in Hudson, NY.
Austin was an avid car enthusiast and loved 845 envy car meets. He worked for Land and Snow Landscaping. He will be dearly missed by his loving family.
Survivors include his father and stepmom, Kevin and Rebekah Hall; brother, Alex DePew and fiancé, Sydney; three sisters: Iris Kurman Schneider and husband, Noah, Savannah Hall, and Abigail Kurman-Kostrubal; paternal grandparents, Jim and Peg Hall; maternal grandfather, Reed Devoe; great-grandmother, Maureen McNamee; also Alice Rae Kurman-Kostrubal, who was like a mother to him, and her husband, Justin; aunts and uncles: Jimmy and Ali Hall, Kristie Hall and TJ Quinlan, Kelly and Jeremy Bissinger, Danielle and Nick Warren; many loving great aunts, great uncles, cousins and extended family.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m., Sunday, November 1st at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, NY. Burial will take place in Wallkill Valley Cemetery in Walden, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Baldrick's Foundation Event #680, 133 South Mayflower Ave., Suite 400, Monrovia, CA 91016.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com