Avery Leighton Lazarus
May 19, 2019
Hudson Valley, NY
Avery Leighton Lazarus, 36, a lifelong resident of the Hudson Valley, passed away peacefully at his home on May 19, 2019. Avery is survived by his parents, Stacey and Sherrill Lazarus; his loving wife, Janine (Morrison) Lazarus; his son, Bryan Michael Lieberman; his grandmother, Ruth Gruenberg and his grandparents, Bill and Irene Lazarus. Avery is also survived by aunts and uncles: Carole Kyriakakis; Martha Murray and Jenifer Shapland, Ken and Caroline Murray; Linda Murray, Scott and Carol Murray, Howard and Ellen Lazarus, Steven Lazarus and Celeste Yanni Lazarus, and Hyman Gruenberg and Inge Gruenberg. He is also survived by cousins: Jessica Kyriakakis and Jennifer (Kyriakakis) Welsh; Rogelio "Marshall" Shapland Murray; Denali B.Murray Shapland; Scott Robert Murray, Katie (Murray) Chioda, and Lindsey (Murray) Denney; Amber Jade (Murray) Burnett; Stephanie (Murray) Kalavazoff and Logan Murray; Kristy Notarangelo and Danielle (Notarangelo) Atcher; Andrew Lazarus, David Lazarus, and Laura (Lazarus) Schreiber; as well as many nieces and nephews, especially Olivia Jade Burnett, Alanna Jade Burnett, and Lyric Jade Burnett, and his "best buddy"- his dog, Brodie. Avery is predeceased by: grandparents, Noah Gruenberg, Robert Murray, and Josephine (Notarangelo) Murray; mother-in-law, Nancy (Hernandez) Morrison; uncles Bill Kyriakakis and Tom Notarangelo.
Avery graduated from Newburgh Free Academy and attended SUNY College at Plattsburgh. He was an accomplished businessman and entrepreneur, as well as a truly gifted musician, singer, and songwriter. He wrote and recorded a great number of vocals, electric and acoustic guitar pieces and played throughout the Hudson Valley in local venues and concert settings. Avery was well-known for his gritty blues, country, bluegrass, and classic rock compositions and performances. The lyrics of his songs told the world about his triumphs and tragedies, his joys and his sorrows, his dreams and his journey through life. He will be remembered for his love of family, his country, his Celtic heritage, and his pride in being a poet and a wanderer who found his way home at last.
Funeral services for Avery will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, May 22 at Temple Beth Jacob, 290 North Street, Newburgh. Friends are welcome to comfort the family for shiva after 6 p.m. on that date and on Wednesday and Thursday at 6-8 p.m., with a minyan service at 7 p.m. each evening.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dutchess County SPCA or of America ().
May Avery's memory be a blessing to all the generations that follow.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 20 to May 21, 2019