Barbara A. Becker
Barbara A. Becker
April 14, 1943 - December 1, 2020
Monroe, NY
Barbara A. Becker of Monroe passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Garnet Health Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill, NY. She was 77 years old.
Daughter of the late Gustave and Margaret Miller, she was born on April 14, 1943 in Mount Vernon, NY. She was the widow of William C. Becker.
Survivors include her daughter: Deborah Kohrs and her husband, Kenneth of Monroe; her son, William "Bill" Becker and his partner, Beth Caldwell of Walden; daughter-in-law: Cynthia Becker of Harriman; and five grandchildren: Jason, Matthew, Jack, Ty and Reagan.
Barbara's greatest joy in life was her family, especially her grandchildren. Barbara was a significant part of their lives and they were made richer because of it. Children gravitated to her because of her warm heart and loving ways.
She is also survived by sisters: Margaret "Peggy" Benson of Port St. Lucie, FL and Patricia "Pat" Winkelmann of Eastchester, NY.
Barbara was a member of St. Anastasia Church in Harriman.
Due to the health crisis, funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Interment will take place in St. Anastasia Cemetery in Harriman.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society www.nationalmssociety.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
