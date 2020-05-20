Barbara A. Ross
1956 - 2020
BARBARA A. ROSS
June 8, 1956 - May 13, 2020
Middletown,, NY
Barbara A. Ross, beloved wife and mother entered into rest on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at her home in Middletown, NY surrounded by family and friends. She was 63 years of age.
The daughter of the late Angelo and Anne Bellino, she was born on June 8, 1956 in Middletown, NY.
Barbara was a graduate of Middletown High School and the Beauty School of Middletown. She had been employed as a beautician in the former Orange Plaza Mall and most recently was employed as a teacher's assistant with the Greater Middletown School District. Barbara was a member of the Circleville Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. She spoke consolingly to all and bore witness by her conduct.
Survivors include: her husband, Brian M. Ross at home in Middletown; her sons, Brian A. Ross and Robert M. Ross; her sister, Doreen M. Garcia and her husband, Joseph in Texas, brother, Joseph R. Bellino in California, her half-sister, Jenna Karp and her husband Kevin in New Jersey; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, May 24th and viewable on Zoom app.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
24
Funeral service
via Zoom
Funeral services provided by
Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Inc. Funeral Home
26 Grove Street
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-2142
