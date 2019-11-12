|
|
Barbara A. Tamok
October 8, 1952 - November 11, 2019
Middletown, NY
Barbara A. Tamok of Middletown, a homemaker and lifelong resident of the area, passed away on November 11, 2019 in the . She was 67. The daughter of the late Peter and Margaret Newhall Baggatta, she was born on October 8, 1952 in Middletown, New York.
She was the widow of Francis Tamok.
Survivors include her sons, Christopher Tamok and his wife, Alecia of Pine Bush, NY and Kyle Tamok of Walden, NY; her brother, Peter Baggatta and his wife, Doreen of Middletown, NY; her grandson, Richard Tamok; and her nephews, Peter and Gerry Baggatta and Nicholas Anthony Johnson.
In addition to her husband, Francis, she was predeceased by her sister, Margaret Johnson.
Visitation hours will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main St., Middletown, NY.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Cemetery Cottage St., Middletown, NY.
