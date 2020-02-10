|
|
Barbara Ann Brennan Limberg
May 8, 1947 - February 7, 2020
Parkchester and Washingtonville, NY
Barbara Ann Brennan Limberg formerly of Parkchester and Washingtonville NY, entered into eternal rest on Friday, February 7, 2020. She was 72 years old.
The daughter of James A. Brennan and Catharine F. Nolan Brennan, Barbara was born in Manhattan on May 8, 1947.
She was raised in the Parkchester section of the Bronx, where she attended St. Raymond School and Academy. She received her BA from Mercy College and a MS from Mt. Saint Vincent College. She was an educator for the Archdiocese of NY. She taught for over 30 years. Her early years were spent at Saint Anthony's in the Bronx. The majority of her career was spent at St. Stephen-St. Edward's School in Warwick.
She was predeceased by her parents, her loving husband Lt. Joseph E. Limberg of the NYPD and her infant son.
She is survived by her devoted Little Women and their spouses, Amy Gardner (Timothy) of Goshen NY, Beth Ann Eagan (Patrick) of Montgomery NY, Meg Wernau (Jason) of Montgomery NY; her adoring grandchildren: Grace Gardner, Maeve Eagan, Ella Gardner, Marley Eagan, Joseph Wernau, Phoebe Eagan, Brennan Eagan and Madelyn Wernau; her loving sister, K. Jane Haubert (William) of Poughquag NY; her brothers in law, Frank Limberg (Judith) of Lynn Haven FL and Thomas Limberg (Ann) of Mahwah NJ; her nieces and nephews: Sean Haubert, Sara Jane Carr, Patrick Limberg, Alison Berenguer, Joseph Limberg, Kerry Limberg and many great nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind the Mercy Girls, The Birthday Girls and countless faithful friends.
Barbara will always be remembered for her unwavering faith, her kind heart and her generous spirit.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday February 13 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen NY. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's R.C. Church located at 42 Goshen Ave., Washingtonville, NY. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Washingtonville, NY.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be be made in Barbara's name to the of the Hudson Valley, 2 Jefferson Plaza, Suite 203, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
Arrangements are under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020