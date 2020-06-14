Barbara Ann Chetaitis
1953 - 2020
Barbara Ann Chetaitis
March 11, 1953 - June 12, 2020
Washingtonville, NY
Barbara Ann Chetaitis of Washingtonville, NY, passed away peacefully at home Friday, June 12, with her family by her side. She was 67 years old.
Barbara was born on March 11, 1953 to William and Dorothy (Killoran) Toohey in the Bronx, NY. She spent many years as a valued employee of Horizon Family Medical Group. She loved the finer things in life, had impeccable taste and had a smile that would light up the room. For her, life was best spent surrounded by her husband, daughters and grandson, whom she loved dearly. She had a heart bigger than most and she will truly be missed.
Barbara is survived by her beloved husband, David Chetaitis; devoted mother, Dorothy Toohey; loving daughters, Jeannette Chetaitis, Jill Chetaitis and her wife, Kristen and Jennifer Nolan and her husband, Matthew; cherished sister and brother, Jayne Toohey and William Toohey and her adoring grandson, Jack Nolan. She was predeceased by her father, William Toohey.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 (Please Adhere to all NYS DOH Social Distancing Guidelines.) at the David T. Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North St., Washingtonville, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be
celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17th at St. Mary's Church in Washingtonville, NY. Burial will follow.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
David T. Ferguson Funeral Home
JUN
16
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
David T. Ferguson Funeral Home
JUN
17
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
Funeral services provided by
David T. Ferguson Funeral Home
20 North Street
Washingtonville, NY 10992
8454969106
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

