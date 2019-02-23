|
Barbara Ann (Hasbrouck) Knack
February 19, 1955 - December 17, 2018
Rosedale, MD
Barbara Ann (Hasbrouck) Knack, formerly of Liberty and White Sulphur Springs, NY, passed away at her home in Rosedale, MD on Monday, December 17, 2018. She was 63 years old.
Born February 19, 1955 in Liberty NY, she is the daughter of Luther and the late Mardelle (Reich) Hasbrouck. On Christmas Eve of 1980, Barbara married Michael H. Knack in White Sulphur Springs, NY.
A 45 year resident of Sullivan County, NY, Barbara worked as an Executive Secretary at Grossingers Resort and Sullivan County Community College. She retired in 2002 as a homemaker.
Barbara was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Liberty, was active in the White Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church Choir, and sang with the Aberdeen Proving Ground Chapel Choir. She taught Sunday School and was involved with the Cub Scouts. She enjoyed playing her cello, gardening, knitting, crocheting, weaving and loved attending the Annual Maryland Sheep and Wool Festival.
In addition to her father, she is survived by four sons: Charles (Ann) Roth and Chad (Heather) Roth of White Sulphur Springs, Kyle (Erin) Knack of Alexandria, VA, and Ethan (Jennifer) Knack of Charleston, WV; three sisters: Nancy (James) McCarthy of Minnesota, Patti Green of Liberty and Judie (Robert) Tatz of the state of Florida; six grandchildren: Connor, Morgan, Ally and Lucas Roth of White Sulphur Springs; Abel and Zoe Knack of Alexandria, VA; four nephews, two nieces and three great-nieces.
Details of a Memorial Service to be held in Liberty, NY are pending.
Memorial contributions in Barbara's name may be made to , P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019