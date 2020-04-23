|
Barbara Ann Lehn Newcomb
July 8, 1938 - April 20, 2020
Formerly of Port Jervis, NY
Barbara Ann Lehn Newcomb, formerly of Port Jervis, died April 20, 2020 in Hillsborough, NC. She was 81 years old.
She was born July 8, 1938 in Port Jervis to Helen and Jacob Lehn.
She was a retired administrative assistant at IBM in Boulder, Colorado and a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church. She volunteered at Bon Secours Community Hospital.
Mrs. Newcomb is survived by daughters, Adrienne Scurtu of North Carolina and Andree Newcomb of Port Jervis; grandsons, Alexander Scurtu of Washington and Gregory Scurtu of North Carolina; sisters, Marilyn Carroll of Sparrowbush, Joan Donohue of Woodstock, and Helen Schnier of Long Island; and brother, Bob Lehn of Sparrowbush. She was predeceased by brothers, Russell Lehn and Jacob Lehn Jr..
Cremation will be at Walker's Funeral Home in Hillsborough, NC. Interment of ashes will be at a later date at Pine Hill Cemetery in Sparrowbush by Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Services.
