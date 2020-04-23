Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker's Funeral Home
204 N Churton St
Hillsborough, NC 27278
(919) 732-2121
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Newcomb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann Lehn Newcomb


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ann Lehn Newcomb Obituary
Barbara Ann Lehn Newcomb
July 8, 1938 - April 20, 2020
Formerly of Port Jervis, NY
Barbara Ann Lehn Newcomb, formerly of Port Jervis, died April 20, 2020 in Hillsborough, NC. She was 81 years old.
She was born July 8, 1938 in Port Jervis to Helen and Jacob Lehn.
She was a retired administrative assistant at IBM in Boulder, Colorado and a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church. She volunteered at Bon Secours Community Hospital.
Mrs. Newcomb is survived by daughters, Adrienne Scurtu of North Carolina and Andree Newcomb of Port Jervis; grandsons, Alexander Scurtu of Washington and Gregory Scurtu of North Carolina; sisters, Marilyn Carroll of Sparrowbush, Joan Donohue of Woodstock, and Helen Schnier of Long Island; and brother, Bob Lehn of Sparrowbush. She was predeceased by brothers, Russell Lehn and Jacob Lehn Jr..
Cremation will be at Walker's Funeral Home in Hillsborough, NC. Interment of ashes will be at a later date at Pine Hill Cemetery in Sparrowbush by Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Services.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 23 to May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -