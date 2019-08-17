|
Barbara Ann Ross
August 22, 1938 - August 15, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Barbara Ann Ross, age 80 of Port Jervis, NY, and formerly of Sparrowbush, NY, passed away August 15, 2019 after battling acute leukemia. She left this world peacefully.
She was born on August 22, 1938 in Riverdale, NJ, the daughter of Amos and Lucy Osborne Decker. She devoted her life to her beloved family and her soul mate, Glenn "Butch" Ross, whom she married on October 20, 1956. He pre-deceased her on September 30, 2018.
She enjoyed surrounding herself with friends but especially her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a wonderful cook and everyone requested her famous meatballs at all family gatherings. In her younger years she enjoyed being the co-pilot with her husband in their Mooney, sewing, bowling and shopping. In fact, her favorite TV station was QVC. Her family describes her as sassy, stubborn, and an incredibly loving soul who will be forever cherished.
She is survived by her two sons, Glenn T. Ross, Jr. and his wife, Janie of Port Jervis, Randy K. Ross and his companion, Della Rae Stickle of Port Jervis, and her daughter, Jill Howard and her husband, Roger of Manchester, NH; her sister, Stella "Marie" Reil of Port Jervis; her brother, John Decker and his wife, Maureen of Huguenot; her beloved grandchildren: Randy Paul Ross and his wife Amy, Brandon Ross and his wife, Missy, Kristin Dunnell and her husband Jason, Kyle Ross and his wife, Jill, Elizabeth Perry and her husband, George, Brian Howard and his wife, Chelsey, Amanda and her fiance, Joe Pesce Krystal and Aaron Ross; her great grandchildren: Braedan, Ryan, Megan, Collin, Eloise, Logan, Carter, Maliyah, Daniel, London, Stella, Greer, Cole and Belle and several nieces and nephews. She is pre-deceased by her beloved husband of 63 years Glenn "Butch" Ross, son Jeffrey A. Ross, sister Naomi "Clara" Reilly.
There will be a graveside service at Noon on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Pine Hill Cemetery, Sparrowbush, NY. Rev. Billy Clark will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550. Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis,NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23, 2019