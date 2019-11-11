|
Barbara Ann Salvatore
November 9, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Barbara Ann Salvatore of Newburgh, NY, a lifelong resident, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital. She was 76. Barbara is the daughter of the late Lawrence and Lillian Morgan Goodrich.
Barbara was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and friend to anyone to walk into her loving home. She loved to play slots on her tablet and listen to Elvis Presley.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Joseph P. Salvatore; her children: Tammy Szajko, Donald Szajko (Lisa), Michelle Gomez (Adan) and Rosie Crawford; grandchildren: Donnie, Samantha, Amanda, Matthew, Katelynn, Zachary, Michael, and Stephen; one brother and four sisters. Barbara was predeceased by one son, Robert Szajko and one grandson, Eric.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Hudson Valley Funeral Home, 239 Quassaick Avenue (Rte. 94) with a 7:30 p.m. service at the funeral home. Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Cemetery
In lieu of flowers memorial contribution may be made to the Salvatore family.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Hudson Valley Funeral Home 845-562-4411.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019