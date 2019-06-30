Home

POWERED BY

Services
White & Venuto Funeral Home
188 N Plank Rd
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 562-6550
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann "Bobby" Wilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ann "Bobby" Wilson Obituary
Barbara "Bobby" Ann Wilson
April 3, 1945 - June 28, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Barbara "Bobby" Ann Wilson, a lifelong Newburgh resident, entered into rest on Friday, June 28, 2019, She was 74.
Daughter of the late Harold and Anna May (Arthurs) Wilson, she was born on April 3, 1945 in Newburgh, NY.
Survivors include two sons, Randy S. (Stephanie) Wilson and Mark Gulick, both of Newburgh; two daughters, Jennifer L. (Christopher) Williams of Newburgh and Lisa Coddington of Palm Coast, FL; a sister, Ruth Ann Battista of Newburgh; fourteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Private cremation has taken place at Cedar Hill Crematory.
Memorial Visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh. A Funeral Service will take place following visitation at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bobby's memory to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill FCS, 188 N. Plank Rd., Newburgh. Visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 30 to July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now