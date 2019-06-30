|
Barbara "Bobby" Ann Wilson
April 3, 1945 - June 28, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Barbara "Bobby" Ann Wilson, a lifelong Newburgh resident, entered into rest on Friday, June 28, 2019, She was 74.
Daughter of the late Harold and Anna May (Arthurs) Wilson, she was born on April 3, 1945 in Newburgh, NY.
Survivors include two sons, Randy S. (Stephanie) Wilson and Mark Gulick, both of Newburgh; two daughters, Jennifer L. (Christopher) Williams of Newburgh and Lisa Coddington of Palm Coast, FL; a sister, Ruth Ann Battista of Newburgh; fourteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Private cremation has taken place at Cedar Hill Crematory.
Memorial Visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh. A Funeral Service will take place following visitation at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bobby's memory to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill FCS, 188 N. Plank Rd., Newburgh. Visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 30 to July 1, 2019