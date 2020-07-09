Barbara Blume
March 19, 1957 - July 3, 2020
Livingston Manor, NY
Barbara Blume of Livingston Manor, NY, passed away at home with her family by her side on July 3, 2020. She was 63.
Barbara was born in Liberty, NY on March 19, 1957 to Donald and Evelyn (DeWitt) Blume. Her greatest joy was taking care of people, and this love began in childhood taking care of her grandmother at home and later in local nursing homes. She became the administrator of an adult home in Round Lake NY, and came back to Sullivan County to further her ability to care for others and became a nurse. A dedicated RN, Barbara was a nurse at Catskill Regional Medical Center who often went out into the community to care for the sick and dying.
She leaves behind her daughter, Beth Blume and husband, Damian Headley; her grandson, Dylan Headley; her mother, Evelyn Blume; and neice, Jessica Blume; nephews: Mathew Blume Jr., Donald Blume, Marshall Blume, William Blume and thier children, and many friends and acquaintances. She is predeceased by her father, Donald Blume and her brother, Chad "Matt" Blume. Barbara will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of Colonial Bryant Funeral Home in Livingston Manor; for additional information, please visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
or call 845-439-4333.