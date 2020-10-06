1/1
Barbara C. Simons
1949 - 2020
June 15, 1949 - October 5, 2020
Oxford, NJ - Formerly of Port Jervis, NY
Mrs. Barbara C. Simons of Oxford, NJ and formerly of Port Jervis, NY, died Monday, October 5, 2020 at home. She was 71. She was born June 15, 1949 in Port Jervis, NY, the daughter of the late Abraham "Butch" Melnick and the late Dorothy "Dora" Sachat Melnick.
Barbara married Gerald Simons 38 years ago on August 1, 1982 in Montague, NJ.
She was a member of the Jewish Center of Northwest Jersey in Washington, NJ.
Surviving are: her husband: Gerald Simons at home; son: Bryant Simons and his wife, Jesse Gordon of Ewing, NJ; brother: Stephen Melnick and his wife, Trucilla Sabatino of Bethlehem, PA; brother-in-law: David Simons of Palatka, FL; sister-in-law: Catherine Simons ofBedford, PA; granddaughter: Natalie Simons; also several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by an infant daughter and she was predeceased by her sister-in-law: Arlene Simons.
A graveside funeral service will be held Friday, October 9th 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Beth El Cemetery, 197 N. Orange St., Port Jervis, NY 12771.
Memorial contributions may be made to Jewish Center of Northwest Jersey, PO Box 2, Washington, NJ 07882 or in her name to the American Diabetes Association at http://main.diabetes.org/goto/barbarasimons
Arrangements by Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 845.856.5191. For additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Beth El Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gray-Parker Funeral Home
100 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-5191
