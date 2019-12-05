|
Barbara Catherine (Lorz) Reilly
March 23, 1937 - December 1, 2019
Cornwall, NY
Barbara left this world unexpectedly but lived her life to the fullest and was always on the go. She was a wonderful mother, sister, aunt and friend.
Barbara was predeceased by her husband, James Reilly. They shared 56 years of marriage before his death in January of 2017. Barbara leaves behind her two daughters: Karen and her fiancée, Michael Scanlon and Mary Ellen; her granddaughter, Jade; her sister: Cathie and her husband, Steve; and many nieces and nephews.
She will be missed by her family as well as friends, including her travel buddies from Idlewild Creek.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 8th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson St., Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. A Chapel Service will be held immediately following Visitation. Inurnment will take place at Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial Contributions in Barbara's name may be made to the Cornwall Volunteer Ambulance Corps, PO Box 151, Cornwall, NY 12518 or Wreaths Across America payable to: "Nam Knights M/C", Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY 10924.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019