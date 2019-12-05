Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quigley Bros Funeral Home Inc
337 Hudson St
Cornwall on Hudson, NY 12520
(845) 534-9424
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Quigley Bros Funeral Home Inc
337 Hudson St
Cornwall on Hudson, NY 12520
View Map
Service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Quigley Bros Funeral Home Inc
337 Hudson St
Cornwall on Hudson, NY 12520
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Reilly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Catherine (Lorz) Reilly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Catherine (Lorz) Reilly Obituary
Barbara Catherine (Lorz) Reilly
March 23, 1937 - December 1, 2019
Cornwall, NY
Barbara left this world unexpectedly but lived her life to the fullest and was always on the go. She was a wonderful mother, sister, aunt and friend.
Barbara was predeceased by her husband, James Reilly. They shared 56 years of marriage before his death in January of 2017. Barbara leaves behind her two daughters: Karen and her fiancée, Michael Scanlon and Mary Ellen; her granddaughter, Jade; her sister: Cathie and her husband, Steve; and many nieces and nephews.
She will be missed by her family as well as friends, including her travel buddies from Idlewild Creek.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 8th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson St., Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. A Chapel Service will be held immediately following Visitation. Inurnment will take place at Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial Contributions in Barbara's name may be made to the Cornwall Volunteer Ambulance Corps, PO Box 151, Cornwall, NY 12518 or Wreaths Across America payable to: "Nam Knights M/C", Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY 10924.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -