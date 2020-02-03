|
|
Barbara Caulfield Santoro
April 28, 1937 - February 3, 2020
Middletown, NY
Barbara Caulfield Santoro passed away Monday, February 3rd, at Orange Regional Medical Center. She was 82 years old.
Daughter of Vera Dolan and Thomas Caulfield. She was born April 28, 1937, in Flushing, Queens.
Barbara was a devoted mother and grandmother and her absence will leave a huge void in all of our hearts.
Survivors include her children Marie Saggese and her husband Ronald of Montgomery, NY, Donna Biasi and her husband Wayne of Middletown, NY, Thomas Santoro and his wife Marina of New Windsor, NY, Michael Santoro and his wife Angela of San Diego, her son in law Steven Sochinski of FL, and her daughter-in-law Laura Santoro of Monroe, NY; er grandchildren: Barbara Ann, Nicole, Vincent, Samantha, Angelina, Olivia, Gabriella, and Dante; her great-grandchildren Abigail, Madeline, Jacob, Santino, Rosella, Salvatore, and Giovani.
Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Nicola Santoro, her brother Thomas Caulfield, her daughter Barbara Sochinski, her son Nicola Santoro, and her grandsons: Steven and Shawn Sochinski.
Visitation will be held, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. February 6th at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Ave., Middletown NY, 10940. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 7th, St. Pauls R.C. Church, 2800 NY-17K. Burial will follow in the family plot at Wallkill Cemetery. Arrangements have been made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020