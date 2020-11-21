1/
Barbara D. Doty
November 19, 2020
Montgomery, NY
Barbara D. Doty, 83 of the Town of Montgomery, passed away Thursday November 19, 2020. She was a retired officer of the former Middletown Savings Bank and retired antique dealer of a variety of local shops and proprietor for over 20 years of the antique store, Guns & Collectibles in Montgomery NY.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 63 years, Glenn and extensive family including sons: Mark and wife, Janice, Brian and wife, Karen, as well as Paul and wife, Elizabeth. Barbara also had nine grandchildren: Stephanie Rose Perrot and husband, Jean, Lacey Beaver and husband, Jason, Patrick Doty and wife, Laura, Daniel, Megan, Sarah, Paul, Rebecca and Joseph. Barbara was also blessed with twelve great-grandchildren.
Barbara had a very successful academic career. She was valedictorian of the 1955 Middletown High School graduating class and also graduated from Orange County Community College. She then went on to receive her bachelor's degree from Marist College while working full time and raising her wonderful family.
Being an antiques dealer gave her great challenges and joy. Her greatest pleasure was finding outstanding antiques at local sales. She often remembered a beautiful pin that she bought at a yard sale for twenty-five cents and later discovered it was a true gem when she sold her purchase for almost a thousand dollars. Barbara also enjoyed refinishing old worn out furniture so that it shined and looked like new. Barbara was a phenomenal artist and in her younger years she repeatedly won first place in the Orange County Fair for her needlework.
This wonderful lady had a great smile, fantastic hugs and was quite a cook. Barbara was an inspiration to her entire family especially her husband, Glenn. This wonderful wife helped her husband complete his MA degree from NYU and assisted him when he transitioned careers from newspaper managing editor to professor at SUNY New Paltz.
Barbara's three sons were her pride and joy. Her chest swelled with intense satisfaction with all of their wonderful professional and personal accomplishments.
Visitation hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24 at Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, 72 West Main St. in Middletown NY. Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25 at the Funeral Home and the burial will follow at St. Stephens Cemetery in Warwick, NY.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
