Barbara Devitt Mahoney
June 25, 1934 - April 29, 2020
Tarrytown, NY
Barbara Devitt Mahoney, a longtime resident of Tarrytown, NY, died of natural causes in her home surrounded by family on April 29, 2020. She was 85 years old. Born on June 25, 1934, in Montgomery, NY to Agnes Frances (Flannery) and William J. Devitt, she attended the Montgomery Public Schools. She was an active parishioner at St. Mary's Catholic Church and was involved in a broad range of sports and activities including CYO basketball and the 4-H Club.
Barbara received a Bachelor's degree in Business from the New York State College for Teachers in Albany, New York and a Master's degree in Education from New York University. She taught business at Chatham High School in New York for three years. In 1958, she began teaching at Westchester Community College where she met her beloved husband, Donald, who was also a member of the faculty. They married in 1960 and were together for 46 years until he passed away in 2007. She is survived by her five children: Catherine Northup (George) of Redwood City, CA, Dennis Mahoney (Carol) of Stamford, CT, Elizabeth Roberge (Christopher) of Oley, PA, Eileen Mahoney of Bronxville, NY and Terence Mahoney (Elizabeth) of St. Johns, Florida. Survivors also include fourteen grandchildren: George Northup; Claire, Donal, Therese, Catherine, Helen, and Susan Mahoney; Luke, Sarah, and Abigail Roberge; and Julia, Sean, Daniel and Peter Mahoney. Additionally, she is survived by her brother F. Edward Devitt of Montgomery; and a large, loving family of cousins, nieces, and nephews and all of their children. Her sister, Patricia Kavanaugh and her brother, William Devitt, preceded her in death.
Barbara resided in Tarrytown, NY for 58 years where she was a devout parishioner of Transfiguration Church. Barbara generously served in many volunteer roles at the schools her children attended but most especially at Transfiguration School in the PTA and various other committees. Barbara had a strong, unwavering faith in the Catholic Church. She lived out her faith daily and was an inspiration to her children and grandchildren. Barbara was absolutely devoted to her family and she will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage that masses be celebrated for the repose of Barbara's soul. She will be buried in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery next to her husband. To leave condolences, please visit www.coffeyfuneralhome.com. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later date.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020