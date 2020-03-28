|
Barbara DiCaprio
June 2, 1941 - March 23, 2020
Toms River, New Jersey
Barbara Ann DiCaprio, formally of Washingtonville, NY, passed away at her home in Toms River, NJ on March 23, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She was born on June 2, 1941 in Brooklyn, NY to Ann and Joseph "Skeets" Atanasio.
Devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Barbara loved cooking and taking care of her family. For twenty five years Barbara worked as a registered nurse in Orange County, NY. She was a competitive tennis player and loved traveling to Aruba. She also enjoyed bowling and pickle ball later on in life.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Michael DiCaprio; daughter, Lori Glick and husband, Michael of Goshen, NY; son, Michael A. DiCaprio and wife, Cindy of Woodcliff Lake, NJ; grandchildren: Michael and Matthew Glick and Ryan and Nicole DiCaprio. She is also survived by sister, Johanna Fantasia; brother, Joseph Atanasio and wife, Theresa; sister in law, Anita Montuori and husband, Frank; as well as several nieces and nephews. Barbara was predeceased by her sister, Rose Daino.
Due to the recent Coronavirus pandemic, there will be a wake for immediate family only. A memorial service will be held at St. Luke RC Church of Toms River, NJ at a date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation be made in Barbara's name to St. Jude or The .
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020