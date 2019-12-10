|
Barbara Dybski
March 26, 1942 - December 9, 2019
Maybrook, NY
Barbara Dybski, 77, a resident of Maybrook, formerly of Middletown and Yonkers, passed away on December 9, 2019. She was born in Poland on March 26, 1942.
She is survived by her children, Bogdan (spouse Kazimiera Ledwon) and Thomas (spouse Donatella Fiorella), daughter, Miriam Dybski Soave (spouse Angelo Soave) and grandchildren, Daniel Dybski (spouse Erin), Diana Hatszegi (spouse Steve), Jessica Soave, Timothy Soave, Victoria Dybski, Valentina Dybski and great grandchildren, Vivienne, Lincoln, Liam and Jace. Barbara is also survived by her sisters, Jane Harla and Wanda Maziarz.
Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Saint Casimir Roman Catholic Church, Yonkers. Visiting will be 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home, 64 Ashford Ave, Dobbs Ferry.
Arrangements by Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home. Edwardsdowdle.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019