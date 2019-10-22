Home

POWERED BY

Services
Overhiser Funeral Home
78 Union St
Montgomery, NY 12549
(845) 778-3200
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Cron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara E. Cron

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara E. Cron Obituary
Barbara E. Cron
January 8, 1935 - October 21, 2019
Montgomery, NY
Barbara E Cron of Montgomery, NY, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019, in Middletown. She was 84. The daughter of the late Robert Francis and Emily Kingston Davis, she was born January 08, 1935 in Newburgh.
Barbara was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Montgomery and was a retired secretary for the Office of the Aging in Goshen, NY. Barbara loved reading and crafting, and spending time with her family.
She was the widow of William Cron.
Survivors include her loving partner, William Decker at home; daughters: Barbara Bush and partner, Eric of North Carolina, Katherine Buck and husband, Robert of Monroe, and Wendy Holmes and husband, Rory of Montgomery; sons: William Cron and wife, Mary of Florida, Edward Cron of Pennsylvania, and David Cron of Gardiner; grandchildren: Tammy, Chris, Gary, Jennifer, Jessica, Matthew, Adam, Marianne, Ali, Connor, Erika, Brittany, Monica, William, Cory, Noah, Nasiah, Oliver and Abby; 25 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and extended family.
Along with her parents and husband she was predeceased by her infant son, Daniel; granddaughter, Cassandra; and brother, Butch.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Overhiser Funeral Home, 78 Union St., Montgomery, NY 12549.
A funeral service will follow at 12 noon at the funeral home. Burial will be in Wallkill Valley Cemetery in Walden, NY.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Walden Humane Society, P.O. Box 135, Walden, NY 12586.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now