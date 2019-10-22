|
|
Barbara E. Cron
January 8, 1935 - October 21, 2019
Montgomery, NY
Barbara E Cron of Montgomery, NY, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019, in Middletown. She was 84. The daughter of the late Robert Francis and Emily Kingston Davis, she was born January 08, 1935 in Newburgh.
Barbara was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Montgomery and was a retired secretary for the Office of the Aging in Goshen, NY. Barbara loved reading and crafting, and spending time with her family.
She was the widow of William Cron.
Survivors include her loving partner, William Decker at home; daughters: Barbara Bush and partner, Eric of North Carolina, Katherine Buck and husband, Robert of Monroe, and Wendy Holmes and husband, Rory of Montgomery; sons: William Cron and wife, Mary of Florida, Edward Cron of Pennsylvania, and David Cron of Gardiner; grandchildren: Tammy, Chris, Gary, Jennifer, Jessica, Matthew, Adam, Marianne, Ali, Connor, Erika, Brittany, Monica, William, Cory, Noah, Nasiah, Oliver and Abby; 25 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and extended family.
Along with her parents and husband she was predeceased by her infant son, Daniel; granddaughter, Cassandra; and brother, Butch.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Overhiser Funeral Home, 78 Union St., Montgomery, NY 12549.
A funeral service will follow at 12 noon at the funeral home. Burial will be in Wallkill Valley Cemetery in Walden, NY.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Walden Humane Society, P.O. Box 135, Walden, NY 12586.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019